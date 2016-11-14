RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 15 Tower Ltd
* It is in the early stages of assessing the impact of the 14 november 2016 earthquake event in New Zealand
* Tower assessing impact of 14 november 2016 earthquake event
* Tower advises its reinsurance programme provides cover once the excess of NZ$10 million has been surpassed
* Says maximum possible impact is NZ$7.2 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC