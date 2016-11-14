Nov 14 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces Sanofi Genzyme opt-in decision for co-development and co-commercialization of fitusiran in hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders

* Sanofi genzyme elects not to opt in for ALN-AS1 in acute hepatic porphyrias

* Alnylam intends to commercialize ALN-AS1 globally upon product approval

* Co, Sanofi Genzyme will co-develop and co-commercialize fitusiran in U.S., Canada, Western Europe

* Alnylam pharma - Sanofi Genzyme will be required to make payments up to $75 million upon achievesanment of development, regulatory milestones for fitusiran

