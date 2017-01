Nov 14 China SCE Property Holdings Ltd :

* Max Fresh entered into BC SP agreement with vendors

* Agreement in relation to acquisition of entire issued shares of Best Century by Max Fresh for RMB727.9 million

* Fujian Zhongjun entered into TC SP agreement with Honghui Construction

* Deal for consideration of RMB633.6 million

* Agreement in relation to acquisition of 40% of equity interest in Taiwan Commodity by Fujian Zhongjun