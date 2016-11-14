PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Hcp Inc :
* HCP Inc - also intends to elect Justin Hutchens, HCP's current chief investment officer, as president
* HCP Inc - intends to elect Tom Herzog, HCP's current chief financial officer, as chief executive officer and a member of board
* HCP Inc - both elections are anticipated to be made effective January 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.