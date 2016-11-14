Nov 14 BioPorto A/S :

* Completes cash issue, private placement

* Issue was fully subscribed

* Board has decided to issue 12.9 million new shares against payment of 1.69 Danish crown per share

* Total proceeds amount to 21.8 million Danish crowns ($3.15 million), net proceeds amount to 20.8 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9287 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)