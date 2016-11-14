PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada announces preferred share issuance
* Transcanada Corp will issue 20 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset first preferred shares, series 15 at a price of $25.00 per share
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to reduce short term indebtedness of Transcanada
* Holders of series 15 preferred shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative dividends at an annual rate of $1.2250 per share
* Series 15 preferred shares will yield 4.90 per cent per annum for initial fixed rate period ending May 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.