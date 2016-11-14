Nov 14 ZCL Composites Inc

* Zcl composites inc - expectation, dependent on satisfactory progress, is for him to resume his full time duties on january 3, 2017

* Zcl composites - on oct 14, ceo ron bachmeier was granted temporary 30-day medical leave of absence to address treatment options for diagnosed tumour

