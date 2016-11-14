Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Further update on the Cell C transaction
* Terms of proposed transaction, as defined in transaction announcement, have been amended
* To reduce net borrowings of Cell C Ltd upon implementation of transaction from a maximum of 8.0 billion rand to a maximum of 6.0 billion rand
* Informed by cell c that it is progressing discussions with funding providers to secure net borrowings of up to r6.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)