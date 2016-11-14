Nov 14 Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd :

* Misappropriation of certain funds in Shanxi Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology Company

* Operation of group remains unaffected by suspected wrongdoing

* Board will engage external professional parties as soon as practicable to conduct an investigation on suspected misappropriation

* Financial exposure is expected to be not more than approximately RMB52 million.

* Auditors of company has recently reported to company that there is suspected misappropriation of certain funds

* Will conduct an investigation on suspected misappropriation