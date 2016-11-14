Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 185,300 shares in Ctrip.com International Ltd - sec filing

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by 31.5 percent to 1.1 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in American International Group by 17.2 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A capital stock by 38.7 percent to 161,156

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.1 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54