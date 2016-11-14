PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill :
* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months
* "We expect headline inflation data out of U.S. and UK to provide further evidence of a reflationary environment"
* "We expect the federal reserve to raise rates next month and see a rising chance of additional future rate hikes"
* Trump potentially renegotiating trade deals could hurt global economy, spark risk-off sentiment, lead to a weaker Chinese yuan
* See U.S. election result increasing likelihood of corporate, income tax cuts, greater spending on infrastructure in medium term
* "Cautious" of long-duration bonds and "favor" treasury inflation-protected securities
* "We see equities as attractive, but expect lower returns ahead amid rising policy uncertainty"
* Expect cyclical, value equities to outperform, health care stocks to benefit under Trump administration, U.S. dollar to strengthen
* Long-term economic and market risks are increasing
* See selected emerging markets benefiting from improving economies, easing monetary policies and global focus on fiscal spending Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.