UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 K2 Internet SA :
* Q3 revenue 22.9 million zlotys ($5.56 million) versus 21.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 81,000 zlotys versus profit of 819,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1192 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets