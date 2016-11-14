PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Teleperformance SE :
* Q3 revenue 910 million euros ($975.6 million), up 9.7 pct like-for-like
* Objectives 2016 confirmed and specified
* Sees 2016 EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct at constant perimeter
* Teleperformance is confirming its target of maintaining a high level of net free cash flow in 2016
* Sees like-for-like 2016 revenue growth of at least + 7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.