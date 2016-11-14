Nov 14 Teleperformance SE :

* Q3 revenue 910 million euros ($975.6 million), up 9.7 pct like-for-like

* Objectives 2016 confirmed and specified

* Sees 2016 EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct at constant perimeter

* Teleperformance is confirming its target of maintaining a high level of net free cash flow in 2016

* Sees like-for-like 2016 revenue growth of at least + 7 pct