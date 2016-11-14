UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 Blumerang Investors SA :
* Q3 net profit 1.3 million zlotys ($314,907.22) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: