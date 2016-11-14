UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 Larq SA :
* Q3 revenue 23.8 million zlotys ($5.77 million) versus 11.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.3 million zlotys versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1227 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets