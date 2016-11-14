UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 ATM Grupa SA
* Q3 net profit 6.7 million zlotys ($1.63 million) versus 7.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 revenue 44.6 million zlotys versus 47.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1227 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets