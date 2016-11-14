UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 Capital Park SA :
* 9-month net loss of 1.5 million zlotys ($364,077.67) versus loss of 38.2 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month operating profit 51.3 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1200 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: