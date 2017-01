Nov 14 Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - have applied to list ordinary shares on NASDAQ global select market under symbol "ICHR"

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Stifel, Rbc Capital Markets, Cowen And Co And Needham & Co are underwriters to the IPO

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2eTGgta