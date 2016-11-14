UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 14 Impera Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue 232,000 zlotys ($56,342.13) versus 250,000 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 884,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1177 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: