Nov 14 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Erytech announces withdrawal of its European Marketing Authorization Application for GRASPA for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and prepares for resubmission

* Determined that time allowed in CHMP procedure was not sufficient to provide additional data requested in CHMP's Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues

* Since additional data will need more time than allowed in CHMP's approval procedures, Co has notified CHMP of withdrawal of application

