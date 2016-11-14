Nov 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 6.3 million shares in Delta Air Lines Inc - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc cuts share stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc by 67.8 percent to 13 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 4.5 million shares in United Continental Holdings

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc dissolves share stake in Suncor Energy Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc's change in holdings are as of quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30: bit.ly/2fOxkrd Source text for quarter ended June 30: bit.ly/2bzvlZR Further company coverage: