Nov 14 Cheesecake Factory Inc :

* The Cheesecake Factory enters into strategic relationship with two of Fox restaurant concepts' high growth brands

* Cheesecake Factory - agreements allow for company to potentially acquire a future majority or full ownership position in either or both concepts

* Cheesecake Factory - transactions are not expected to have material impact on financial condition of cheesecake factory inc for foreseeable future