BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 14 Cheesecake Factory Inc :
* The Cheesecake Factory enters into strategic relationship with two of Fox restaurant concepts' high growth brands
* Cheesecake Factory - agreements allow for company to potentially acquire a future majority or full ownership position in either or both concepts
* Cheesecake Factory - transactions are not expected to have material impact on financial condition of cheesecake factory inc for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.