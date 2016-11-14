PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Appaloosa LP
* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in community health systems inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 100,000 shares in citigroup inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.5 million shares in facebook inc
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in southwest airlines by 83.4 percent to 576,838 shares
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.1 million shares in bank of america corp
* Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 900,000 shares in qualcomm inc
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.8 million shares in yahoo inc
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in synchrony financial by 31.4 percent to 4.2 million shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in general motors by 93.2 percent to 94,826 shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in us foods holdings corp by 15.8 percent to 622,762 shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in whirlpool corp by 11.2 percent to 1.2 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSiJxx Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.