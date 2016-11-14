PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Energy XXI Ltd :
* Energy XXI enters into comprehensive plan support agreement with key creditor groups
* Energy XXI ltd - john schiller will continue to lead company in his role as chief executive officer upon emergence
* Energy XXI - restructuring contemplated by support agreement supported by first lien lenders, indenture trustee for company's senior convertible notes
* Energy XXI ltd - company expects to complete court-supervised process and emerge from chapter 11 by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.