* Energy XXI enters into comprehensive plan support agreement with key creditor groups

* Energy XXI ltd - john schiller will continue to lead company in his role as chief executive officer upon emergence

* Energy XXI - restructuring contemplated by support agreement supported by first lien lenders, indenture trustee for company's senior convertible notes

* Energy XXI ltd - company expects to complete court-supervised process and emerge from chapter 11 by end of 2016