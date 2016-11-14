Nov 14 Trivago:

* Trivago - company intends to list adss on nasdaq global select market under ticker symbol "trvg"

* Trivago files registration statement for proposed initial public offering

* Trivago - portion of adss will be issued and sold by company and a portion will be sold by certain shareholders of company

* Trivago - number of shares to be offered and price range for proposed offering have not yet been determined