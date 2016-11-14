Nov 14 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in General
Motors - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 11,305 shares
in Philip Morris International Inc
* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 52.9
percent to 822,251 shares
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 12,700 class C
capital shares in Alphabet Inc - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Viacom -
SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 213,600 shares
in T-Mobile - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 685,500 shares
in Intel Corp
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 10,859 shares
in PepsiCo Inc
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Whirlpool Corp by
133.5 percent to 46,700 shares
* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in American
Airlines Group Inc by 90.8 percent to 27,200 shares
* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of
September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended
as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2favD6w)
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWXNSz)