UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors seek safety after Trump rally in latest week

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week, favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25, wh