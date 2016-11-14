PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Tiger Global Management
* Cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 14.0 percent to 2.1 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016
* dissolves class A share stake in Square Inc - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Priceline Group Inc by 22.8 percent to 920,669 shares
* cuts share stake in Charter Communications inc by 22.0 percent to 3.3 million class A shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bimrhL Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.