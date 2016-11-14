Nov 14 Tiger Global Management

* Cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 14.0 percent to 2.1 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

* dissolves class A share stake in Square Inc - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Priceline Group Inc by 22.8 percent to 920,669 shares

* cuts share stake in Charter Communications inc by 22.0 percent to 3.3 million class A shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bimrhL Further company coverage: