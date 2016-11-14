Nov 14 Bay Bancorp Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Review of Hopkins' consolidated financial statement and integration with co's consolidated financial statement was delayed

* Delay of review due to post-merger discovery of some facts impacting Hopkins' consolidated financial statements and the review thereof

* Expects unaudited results of operations for three, nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2016 to show net income of $0.46 million, $1.15 million, respectively Source text (bit.ly/2eYljke) Further company coverage: