Nov 14 Greenlight Capital Inc :

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 24.2 percent to 5.2 million shares - SEC Filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd by 36.6 percent to 3.1 million

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Yelp Inc by 20.7 percent to 2.3 million Class A shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2ez9IcP Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aVdzdO