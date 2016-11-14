Nov 14 Greenlight Capital Inc:

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 287,133 shares in Geo Group Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Perrigo Co Plc

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Aercap Holdings Nv by 12.0 percent to 12.8 million

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2ez9IcP) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO)