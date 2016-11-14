Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc to 472,000 shares of class C capital stock from 630,000 shares of class C capital stock

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Kinder Morgan Inc to 3.7 million shares from 1.5 million shares

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 97.8 percent to 30,999 shares

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 2.6 million shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 481,350 shares in Delta Air Lines Inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSiJxx Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z