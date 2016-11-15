Nov 14 Moody's on global airlines industry
* outlook for the global airline industry changed to stable
from positive
* estimates global capacity will grow between 5.5% and 6.5%
next year, against 6.1% growth during first 9 months of this
year
* growth in passenger demand will slow modestly next year
due to lackluster global economic expansion
* airlines' operating margins and operating profits are
expected to decline in the coming 12 to 18 months, as capacity
continues to outstrip demand
* "capacity will continue to grow a bit more than passenger
demand over the next year or so"
* improving economic activity will drive a recovery in
operating profit for rated latin american carriers
