Nov 14 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper announces $19.7 million investment in Birch project at its dissolving pulp mill

* Fortress Paper Ltd says $9 million to be funded by government of Canada through a non-repayable contribution

* Fortress Paper Ltd says anticipates that project will be completed in Q1 of 2018

* Fortress Paper Ltd says project is expected to result in an incremental annual production capacity increase of 8,500 admt in 2018 & 17,000 admt in 2019