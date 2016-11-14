PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Soros Fund Management
* Takes share stake of 8,916 shares in Harley Davidson
* Cuts share stake in Charter Communications by 56.1 percent to 12,135 class A shares
* takes share stake of 137,166 shares in Netflix Inc - sec filing
* Takes share stake of 28,500 shares in United Continental Holdings - SEC filing
* Takes share stake of 26,383 shares in Coca Cola - SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in Dish Network Corp by 86.0 percent to 101,644 class A shares
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSpzTP Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.