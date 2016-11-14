PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Paulson & Co Inc
* Paulson & Co Inc raises share stake in Facebook Inc by 47.3 percent to 212,700 Class A shares
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Pfizer Inc by 50.6 percent to 252,000 shares - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 45,800 shares in Eli Lilly
* Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTvUfH Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aX5bxr
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.