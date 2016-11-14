PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Pershing Square Capital Management LP
* Takes sole shared stake of 554,213 shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill - SEC filing
* Cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 47 percent to 4.03 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016
* Cuts sole shared stake in Zoetis inc by 87.2 percent to 2.7 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fs347t Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTwiL0 Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.