Nov 14 Pershing Square Capital Management LP

* Takes sole shared stake of 554,213 shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill - SEC filing

* Cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 47 percent to 4.03 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

* Cuts sole shared stake in Zoetis inc by 87.2 percent to 2.7 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fs347t Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTwiL0 Further company coverage: