Nov 14 Hostess Brands Inc :

* Hostess Brands Inc says its selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 105.6 million shares of co's class a common stock - sec filing

* Hostess Brands Inc says of these shares, about 66.5 million are subject to restrictions on transfer until at least may 4, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2fTy1A2) Further company coverage: