Nov 14 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe resources reports normal production levels at Escobal during La Cuchilla home purchase protest

* To date, two-thirds of residents living in these homes have accepted company's home purchase offer

* Says company is working with government officials in san rafael, who are responsible for relocating at-risk residents

* Says "majority of these people have accepted our offer of assistance"