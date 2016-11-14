Nov 14 Erie Indemnity Co :

* Erie indemnity Co - may request 4 draws of $25 million each under credit facility on each of Dec 1, 2016, June 1, 2017, December 1, 2017 & June 1, 2018

* On November 7, 2016, Erie indemnity entered into a credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association

* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million senior secured delayed draw term loan credit facility

* Erie indemnity - credit facility for acquisition of real property in Erie, Pennsylvania, construction of an office building to serve as part of Co's headquarters

* Borrowings under credit facility will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.35%.