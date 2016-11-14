Nov 14 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :

* Facility expires on November 13, 2017

* Estee lauder companies - intends to use facility for credit support for company's commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes

* Entered into a senior unsecured $1.5 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement

* Estee lauder companies - is increasing its commercial paper program to $3 billion (from $1.5 billion) under which it may issue commercial paper in united states

* Estee lauder - intends to use proceeds from issuance of commercial paper to fund purchase price for pending acquisition of entities that own too faced brand