PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* Facility expires on November 13, 2017
* Estee lauder companies - intends to use facility for credit support for company's commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes
* Entered into a senior unsecured $1.5 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement
* Estee lauder companies - is increasing its commercial paper program to $3 billion (from $1.5 billion) under which it may issue commercial paper in united states
* Estee lauder - intends to use proceeds from issuance of commercial paper to fund purchase price for pending acquisition of entities that own too faced brand Source text (bit.ly/2gbvu6Y) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.