Nov 15 DWS Ltd

* "our full year results for fy17 will be dependent on underlying demand for it services in australia"

* "reduction in number of IT consultants entering workforce and a focus on costs by clients is expected to put pressure on margins"

* Expect our first half results to be in line or ahead of our first half performance in fy16

* "demand for it services is dependent on industry but is expected to remain similar to fy16 overall"

