Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 15 DWS Ltd :
* "our full year results for fy17 will be dependent on underlying demand for it services in australia"
* "reduction in number of IT consultants entering workforce and a focus on costs by clients is expected to put pressure on margins"
* Expect our first half results to be in line or ahead of our first half performance in fy16
* "demand for it services is dependent on industry but is expected to remain similar to fy16 overall"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)