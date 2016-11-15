BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* WhatsApp joins rivals from snapchat to wechat in video calls - Bloomberg
* WhatsApp will begin rolling out video call feature across main mobile software platforms, including iOS, Android and Windows - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2eZzVQe Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing