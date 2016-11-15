Nov 15 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Sales volume decreased in Q3 2016, due to seasonally lower activity and longer downtimes to 391 kilotonnes from 410 kilotonnes in Q3 2015

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to 31.8 million euros ($34.19 million) from 11.5 million euros in Q3 2015

* Outlook for financial year 2016 slightly adjusted: unchanged sales volumes compared with 2015 and adjusted EBITDA at lower end of range between 150 million euros and 190 million euros

* Q3-end net debt reduced to 421 million euros after 471 million euros at year end 2015; also lower compared to 454 million euros at end of Q2 2016

* Q3 revenue with 534.1 million euros lower by 13.8 pct, compared to 619.7 million euros in same period of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)