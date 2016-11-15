Nov 15 Balwin Properties Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* 6 months revenue declined from R823 million to R750 million. Operating profit and profit after tax declined to R235 million (H1 2016: R318 million)

* Gross profit margin achieved for six months to Aug. 31 under review was 41.8 pct, an amount in excess of 40 pct long-term target margin

* Decline in headline earnings per share for the six months ended Aug. 31 of 36 pct to 37 cents (2016 H1: 58 cents)

* Declared a gross dividend of 11.08975 cents per ordinary share

* Forecasts a total of approximately 2,500 apartments to be sold and handed over for full financial year