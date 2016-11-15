Nov 15 Balwin Properties Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug.
31, 2016
* 6 months revenue declined from R823 million to R750
million. Operating profit and profit after tax declined to R235
million (H1 2016: R318 million)
* Gross profit margin achieved for six months to Aug. 31
under review was 41.8 pct, an amount in excess of 40 pct
long-term target margin
* Decline in headline earnings per share for the six months
ended Aug. 31 of 36 pct to 37 cents (2016 H1: 58 cents)
* Declared a gross dividend of 11.08975 cents per ordinary
share
* Forecasts a total of approximately 2,500 apartments to be
sold and handed over for full financial year
