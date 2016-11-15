BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Nov 15 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Lloyd Fonds establishing investment company for affordable housing construction
* First asset already acquired in Hamburg via co-investment with Lloyd Fonds AG
* Generated post-tax earnings of 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million)as of end of Q3
* Newly founded company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA to open up market for first time
* Continuation of Lloyd Fonds AG's strategic realignment
* Company has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 of earnings at upper end of a range of two to three million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.