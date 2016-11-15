Nov 15 B&M European Value Retail

* Interim results for the 26 weeks to 24 September 2016

* Group revenues increased by 18.9% to £1,105.9m, +17.7% at constant currency

* 20 net new UK store openings, including 500th store opened in April, on track to open at least 50 new stores this financial year

* German business, Jawoll, opened 10 net new stores in the period, on track to open 19 new stores this financial year

* UK like-for-like revenues +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings but +1.9% on an underlying basis

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.6% to £99.2m (FY16: £86.6m)

* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by +17.2% to £77.9m (FY16: £66.4m)

* Interim dividend increased by 18.8% to 1.9p per share (FY16: 1.6p per share)

