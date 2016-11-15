UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Nov 15 B&M European Value Retail
* Interim results for the 26 weeks to 24 September 2016
* Group revenues increased by 18.9% to £1,105.9m, +17.7% at constant currency
* 20 net new UK store openings, including 500th store opened in April, on track to open at least 50 new stores this financial year
* German business, Jawoll, opened 10 net new stores in the period, on track to open 19 new stores this financial year
* UK like-for-like revenues +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings but +1.9% on an underlying basis
* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.6% to £99.2m (FY16: £86.6m)
* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by +17.2% to £77.9m (FY16: £66.4m)
* Interim dividend increased by 18.8% to 1.9p per share (FY16: 1.6p per share)
* We are confident of meeting expectations during remainder of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.