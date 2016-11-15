Nov 15 Meggitt

* Trading since half year has been in line with expectations

* Q3 revenue growth of 6% on an organic basis (excluding effects of M&A and foreign exchange)

* Outcome consistent with previous expectation of a greater H2 weighting of organic revenue and earnings than in 2015

* On a reported basis, revenue grew by 28%, including effects of M&A and foreign exchange

* Group expects to achieve low single digit organic revenue growth for year, consistent with previous guidance and even after taking into account recently announced delays to key civil platforms.

* Meggitt is also announcing the appointment of Tony Wood as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 December 2016. Wood, was most recently President, Aerospace at Rolls-Royce.