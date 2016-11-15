UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Restamax Oyj :
* Directs 440,000 new shares to sellers of Restala Oy and cancels 200,000 treasury shares
* Subscription price of new shares is 6.02 euros ($6.48) per share
* Restamax acquires all shares in Restala Oy
* Total subscription price is therefore 2.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources