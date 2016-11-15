Nov 15 Bank of Cyprus:
* Intends to maintain a listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange and
will no longer be listed on Athens exchange
* A new holding company has been incorporated in Ireland,
which is intended to become new holding company of group
* Bank of Cyprus to apply for a listing on London Stock
Exchange and Cyprus Stock Exchange using a holding company
structure
* Intended holding co will own all existing shares, existing
shareholders will receive shares in new holding co proportional
to their current ownership
